I love the hustle and bustle of the Library in the summertime. Legions of families come in for programs and crafts, and they always leave with a handful of books and big smiles. Thousands of kids chart their literary progress on a gameboard to earn prizes.

And let’s talk about those prizes. They’re a blast! Who wouldn’t want to win a spacey little earthman or a sun-person rocking his shades? All it takes is completing five fun activities like “use a flashlight to read about the night sky” or “read about something that flies.” Honestly, the most on-point one this year might be “read during a thunderstorm” — seems like the weather is really trying to help us out!

This year’s Read City Curious Minds challenge takes to the skies for inspiration. We’re traversing the troposphere to interplanetary space with 150+ programs across the county. We’ve listed a few events coming up in the next couple of weeks, but trust me, you’ll want to check out the full calendar.

June 11 | 2:00 | Cedar Bluff Branch Library

June 12 | 11:00 | North Knoxville Branch Library

June 12 | 4:00 | Mascot Branch Library

June 25 | 2:00 | Murphy Branch Library

Michael Messing Magic Show

June 11 | 10:15 | Bearden Branch Library

June 16 | 10:30 | Howard Pinkston Branch Library

June 24 | 10:30 | Lawson McGhee Library

Shakespeare for Kids

June 11 | 2:00 | Murphy Branch Library

June 24 | 10:15 | Bearden Branch Library

Upcycle: Kids can Keep Knoxville Beautiful!

June 13 | 11:00 | South Knoxville Branch Library

June 16 | 11:00 | Karns Branch Library

June 20 | 10:30 | Powell Branch Library

June 26 | 11:00 | North Knoxville Branch Library

June 26 | 2:00 | Norwood Branch Library

American Museum of Science and Energy presents “Fun with the Sun“

June 17 | 10:30 | Burlington Branch Library

June 24 | 3:00 | Carter Branch Library

Zoo Knoxville brings the Zoo Mobile

June 25 | 11:00 | South Knoxville Branch Library

Sizzling Science!

June 26 | 1:00 | South Knoxville Branch Library

June 26 | 4:00 | Mascot Branch Library

If you can’t make it to a program, there are some fun printable crafts you can do at home. Check out the straw rockets or aviator avatar!

Many thanks to the Friends of the Library for making these programs possible!

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

