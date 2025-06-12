The Annual Awards of Excellence were presented to people and organizations throughout the state by the East Tennessee Historical Association on Saturday, May 31, at the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville.

Receiving the Ramsey Lifetime Achievement award was Dan Pomeroy. See story from Knox TN Today here.

Project Excellence – Knox County

Johnson Architecture – Kern’s Food Hall

The restoration of the 70,000 square foot landmark was a major undertaking that required the expertise of preservationists, architects and community advocates. Founded by Peter Kern in the 1860s, Kern’s Bakery became a Knoxville landmark. The bakery moved to a new facility south of the Tennessee River for 60 years. In 2017, the site was listed on the National Register of Historical Places. Johnson Architecture took on the challenge of transforming the space in 2019. Last year, the new Kern’s Food Hall opened where visitors now shop and dine.

According to the program for the Awards of Excellence, “Through this visionary restoration, Kern’s Bakery has reimagined as a dynamic public space that honors its storied past while offering meaningful opportunities for future generations. It stands as a powerful example of how historic preservation can shape a city’s future while retaining its soul.”

Andrew Bogle Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Finding the neglected cemetery of Revolutionary War soldier John Hillsman, three members of the Andrew Bogle Chapter DAR, Brenda Wyatt, Evelyn Miller and Deborah Lindsey, were determined to restore his resting place to appropriately honor his service and memory. Beginning in June 2024, restoration efforts began. In collaboration with Chad Weth, public service supervisor for the city of Knoxville; Jeff Wallace of Maryville Monument Company; and Dr. Arthur Bohannan , a forensic expert and member of the World Trade Center Response Team, they were able to uncover more than 70 additional graves. A crane was brought in to remove the damaged crypt stone and install a new marble cover for Pvt. Hillsman’s grave.

Chapter members took on the project with hands-on efforts, cleaning headstones, removing overgrowth and helping raise funds to cover the cost of a new headstone. The project was completed and dedicated on November 2, 2024.

The Award of Excellence program summarizes the project. “What began as an oft-overlooked corner of Victor Ashe Park now stands as a powerful tribute to a patriot and to those who worked diligently to ensure his memorialization.”

Kate Brewster

“Cabbages and Caissons: The Hackberry Diary – A Record of Daily Life and the Civil War at Huff’s Ferry,” a book by Kate Brewster, is a unique and compelling volume of the personal writings of a young woman living in Hackberry, Roane County, Tennessee. Beginning in 1860, the book draws from Lizzie’s diary and continued through the Civil War. It is a powerful work that includes historical commentary and a firsthand account of daily life in a small community. She describes the Battle of Huff’s Ferry, part of the Knoxville Campaign, and offers rare views of how families lived their daily lives dealing with the realities of war. Included are period photographs, original maps and vivid descriptions.

According to the Awards of Excellence program, this East Tennessee story has been preserved, interpreted and shared for future generations. “Her work ensures that Lizzie Anderson’s voice and the lived experience of her family and community will not be lost to history, serving as a model of historical storytelling and an outstanding achievement in local preservation.”

Award for Teaching Excellence

Kristin Risdahl and Angie Maxey, Knox County

These two dedicated teachers developed a fully portable exhibit that brings a museum directly to elementary schools. During the 2023-2034 school year, Kristin and Angie designed and launched a mobile museum tailored to third-grade students throughout Knox County. Recognizing the importance of making early Tennessee and U.S. history accessible, the mobile museum debuted at the Adrian Burnett Elementary School in 2024. It was formally introduced to educators during a district-wide professional development session. It serves as a dynamic resource for students and teachers alike.

Summarizing the ambitious project, the Awards of Excellence program stated, “This project exemplified the power of creativity and collaboration in public history education. Without the hard work and commitment of Kristin and Angie, many students would not have had access to an interactive historical museum experience. Their efforts not only support Tennessee’s academic standards but also inspire an appreciation for the region’s history.”

Other award recipients

Project Excellence

Amy Mays Emert, Campbell County

Ted Olson, William H. Turner, Jomo “JK” Turner, Washington County

Smokies Life with Janet McCue and Paul Bonesteel, Sevier County

Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Statewide

Lifetime Achievement

Wanda June Hatfield, Fentress County

McClung Award

Dr. Peter Wallenstein, Virginia Tech

Tennessee Association of Museums Award

Cara Lusk, Volunteerism, Sevier County

History in the Media Award

Kathy Chamber, Wilson County

Community History Leadership

Jimmy Thompson, Overton County

The mission of the East Tennessee Historical Society is to preserve, interpret and promote the history of Tennessee, focusing on East Tennessee, to educate and connect the region, its people, history, culture and heritage.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

