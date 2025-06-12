The Bijou Theatre will host its biggest night of the year, the 2025 Bijou Jubilee, on Saturday, June 28, featuring the legendary Mavis Staples in concert. Proceeds from the Bijou Jubilee benefit the preservation and operation of the historic Bijou Theatre, located within one of Knoxville’s oldest buildings.

As a member of the groundbreaking family group The Staple Singers, Mavis Staples delivered timeless hits like I’ll Take You There and Respect Yourself. Maples is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Grammy winner and civil rights icon who helped define the sound of American soul, R&B and gospel for more than 70 years. She continues to electrify audiences across generations with her powerhouse performances.

Before Staples takes the stage, the evening kicks off with a VIP pre-show soul party from 5:30-7:30 p.m. VIP guests will enjoy a tented, retro outdoor lounge along Cumberland Avenue inspired by 1970s Southern soul and blues clubs. Partygoers will enjoy live entertainment by DJ Soularia and Knoxville Gospel Choir, specialty cocktails crafted by Fly By Night and classic Southern fare by Wells Station BBQ. Tickets here.

The community is encouraged to participate in the Jubilee’s online auction. The auction will go live the week of June 23 and will feature items such as a Viking Cruise, autographed guitars and one-of-a-kind regional experiences. The auction will be announced on Instagram and via the Bijou’s mailing list: knoxbijou.org.

Tickets are on sale here and include general admission to the Mavis Staples concert for $55-$80.

The Bijou also is offering a soul party only option with no concert for $170 here.

For live updates about this year’s events follow the Bijou on Instagram @bijoutheatre or join the mailing list by visiting knoxbijou.org.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now at knoxbijou.org/jubilee.

