C.S. Lewis said, “A children’s story that can only be enjoyed by children is not a good children’s story in the slightest.”

I agree! A great middle grade story has all the same elements of a good book for a grown-up but with characters and situations that relate with 8-12- years-olds. The Tenth Mistake of Hank Hooperman by Newberry Award winning author Gennifer Choldenko packs a punch in 320 quickly-read pages. I highlighted several passages with tears in my eyes.

Hank Hooperman is trying so hard not to make level 10 mistakes after his mother disappeared a week ago. He’s searching every coat pocket and dresser drawer for change to buy food for himself and his three-year-old sister, Boo, while avoiding the apartment superintendent banging on the door for rent. Finally, he finds a permission slip with an emergency contact listed. Hank is 11-years-old, and his desperation triggers a chain of events that may tear them apart.

Hank and Boo’s story is an example of how complicated family is. Choldenko breaks our hearts while providing hope and a happy ending. A 10-year-old or 65-year-old will be touched by reading this 2024 ALA Notable Book.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent book store each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com and on @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.