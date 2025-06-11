It isn’t hard to sense the gratitude in George Mancini’s voice nowadays, especially when it comes to him talking about playing football at Knoxville Catholic again.

In 2024, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising senior had his junior season taken from him.

Now, he’s back to make up for the time and opportunities lost.

And by the looks of how he played Thursday, June 5, in a Josh Heupel 2025 Tennessee Football 7-on-7 Tournament, Mancini will do just that this fall.

Mancini starred on defense for the Irish Thursday, helping them reach the quarterfinals of the 21-team event.

His athleticism helped produce a few turnovers and stops — to no surprise to anyone on Catholic’s sideline.

“We knew what we had last year in George, because we saw lots of it as a sophomore, even,” Catholic coach Philip Shadowens said Thursday. “Great speed. Great mind. Very physical player and a great tackler.

“And he’s a leader. So we knew what we had in George, we just had to wait to get him back from an ACL.”

Mancini experienced a great spring in 2024 and was unquestionably one of Catholic’s star players during their spring scrimmage against 6A state power Oakland.

But his trajectory as a fast-rising prospect halted in mid-July, when the Irish played in a prestigious 7-0n-7 tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

Mancini, on the final play of the final game of the event, went for an interception on an oddly placed ball — and the sequence that followed between him and the offensive player resulted in Mancini tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“I’d been playing really well that game. We were playing man (defense). I was on a slot receiver, and I knew we had to get a pick to win the game,” Mancini recalled Thursday. “So he ran a little pig-tail or a whip route. I gave him a little space, because I knew he was going to break inside anyways. The quarterback looks right at him and throws it.

“If he throws a normal ball, I would have picked it. But he threw it real high. I go in front of the receiver to get it, and he’s kind of like draped around me. And I fall. I felt a little wiggle in my leg. I thought I had hyper-extended it, but I had fully torn my ACL.”

Just like that. Junior season gone.

He came to grips with his fate.

Still, just after the surgery, Mancini couldn’t do much physically for a spell.

“I was completely reliant on everybody,” Mancini said. “My little brother, who’s now on the team, I made him a deal that I’d buy College Football ’25 for both us if he’d go get me stuff when I asked him to.”

Eventually, Mancini dove into the rehabilitation and also logged as many mental reps as he could during the Irish’s 2024 campaign.

And even though he could do workouts by the time Catholic played in the TSSAA playoffs in November, Mancini was not able to get back in time to help the Irish. ACL rehabilitation is still normally a 10-12 month process.

As a junior, Mancini would have been a traditional free safety.

This year, Catholic plans to use his versatility in a variety of ways on defense.

Thursday was just a taste of what might be on Mancini’s plate this fall.

Moreover, college football programs continue to see more in Mancini and recruit his services. He ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at West Virginia’s camp on Sunday, so he’s hearing from the Mountaineers now.

MTSU is in the mix in his recruitment, and a number of Ivy League programs are after his services.

“He’s extremely smart. A big-time high-achiever in the classroom, ACTs and all those things. He’s a football player, but he’s a really, really smart football player,” Shadowens said.

“There are a lot of smart people who can’t play football. The instincts with which he plays the game — to go along with all the speed and strength and tackling ability — that’s what separates him from a lot of people.”

