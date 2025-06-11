Crapper Hattie caught a cockroach! What do you know about cockroaches? The cockroach is a resilient insect known for its ability to survive in diverse environments, including extreme conditions. There are over 4,500 species of cockroaches, with the most common being the German and American cockroaches. They are often associated with unsanitary conditions, as they thrive in warm, moist places and can carry pathogens. Despite their reputation, cockroaches play a role in the ecosystem by breaking down organic matter. Their adaptability and rapid reproduction make them difficult pests to control.

These features highlight that, while often viewed as pests, cockroaches have important roles in nature and science.

They play a crucial part in the ecosystem by helping to decompose organic matter, which contributes to nutrient cycling in soil.

They have been used in scientific research, particularly in studies related to neurology and behavior due to their simple nervous systems.

In various cultures, cockroaches are considered a source of nutrition and are consumed as a delicacy or used in traditional medicine.

So you see, despite their negative reputation, cockroaches possess several redeeming features.

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos and special events.

