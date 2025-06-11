The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) will host its 23rd annual Shoes for School on Saturday, August 2, 9 a.m.-noon in Covenant Health Park, Smokies Stadium.

Since 2003, Shoes for School has helped thousands of local children start the school year with confidence by providing new shoes and school supplies. This year, KAUL continues its mission of empowering youth while calling on the community for support through sponsorships, donations and volunteers.

“All children deserve to feel equipped and proud – never othered,” said Carly Hammonds, director of education and youth services for KAUL. “They should know they are part of a community that walks alongside them, and we encourage everyone to be a part of that journey. By giving time, resources and support, community members can help ensure the success of this impactful event and the continued development of our youth.”

Partner agencies have begun distributing shoe registration forms to families they serve. Not all children are eligible, and families must attend the event in person with the registered child to receive shoes. This process ensures that families impacted by barriers will receive the support they need, especially as back-to-school costs continue to rise.

Supporting Shoes for Schools as a sponsor or volunteer enriches the community and businesses. Any form of contribution will leave a lasting impact on the participants and allow KAUL and its partners to provide shoes and much-needed school supplies to children.

Sponsors and volunteers can register now at thekaul.org/shoes.

The shoes for the event are supplied by Shoe Station at a generous discount, allowing KAUL to purchase and distribute them for free. The event’s success relies on collaboration with multiple East Tennessee agencies, KAUL members and supporters.

About the Knoxville Area Urban League

Since 1968, the Knoxville Area Urban League has assisted disadvantaged people attain social and economic stability and self-sufficiency through direct services and advocacy. The League works to provide a skilled and diverse workforce; to increase homeownership; to support economic and small business development, and to enhance education efforts for our youth. The Knoxville Area Urban League is a United Way partner agency and affiliate of the National Urban League. The League’s work and results are evident in the lives of the over 8,000 people it impacts each year. For more information, call 865-524-5511 or visit thekaul.org.

Information and quotes for this article provided by Knoxville Area Urban League.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.