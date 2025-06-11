Johnathan Mouser came to Tennessee because of his grandparents but found an additional “real blessing” in the nursing program at Pellissippi State Community College.

Mouser graduated in May saying, “If you really want to see what you’re made of, Pelli is the way to do it.” He pointed to training in state-of-the-art simulators, high-stakes exams and insight from instructors with real-world experience as examples of how Pellissippi’s Nursing program sets students up for success.

By the way, the program also achieved a more than 98% passing rate on the National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX, in 2024 which exceeds the national average.

Mouser demonstrated his leadership roles while attending Pellissippi. He served as vice president of the nursing student body based at Pellissippi’s Blount County campus allowing him the opportunity to bring student issues before college leadership and advocate for change.

He also contributed to the initiation of a preceptorship program which differs from traditional clinicals in that – instead of sending a handful of students to one unit – students are individually matched up with a nurse with whom they take on their entire patient load.

Mouser was one of nearly a dozen students selected to participate in the pilot program at Prisma Health’s Blount Memorial Hospital.

