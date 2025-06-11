HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

UN News: Follow United Nations.

Google recent world happenings: UK sanctions against Israel, Austrian school shooting, Russian/ Ukraine war update, Europe sanctions Russia.

National headlines:

Google recent or upcoming national events: ICE protests nationwide, Army’s 250th birthday parade in D.C., RFK Jr. fires entire CDC expert panel.

Keep up with Congress Congress has 23 meetings today. Interesting topics from hearings to budget discussions. See here.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN government meetings: here.

Tennessee vacation calendar: Plan your June Tennessee vacation Here and bookmark this site for future events in Tennessee.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny days keep coming According to the National Weather Service, today will start with patchy fog, but will become sunny and hot with a high of 86. Tonight’s low is 65. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88.

Two events today from 10-11 a.m. Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park is at Safety City and the Market Square Farmers Market is at Market Square.

Applications now open for KPD’s Community Police Academy The Knoxville Police Department is now accepting applications for the 66th session of its Community Police Academy (CPA), which is set to begin on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The CPA is a 10-week interactive program designed to give those who live or work in Knoxville a comprehensive understanding of how the KPD operates. CPA sessions are taught by KPD officers and staff. Participants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in the city of Knoxville, have no active warrants or arrest record, including misdemeanor citations (minor traffic violations are excluded), and be able to attend at least eight of the 10 CPA sessions that meet on Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Applications must be completed and submitted by August 3, 2025. The application and more information be found online here.

