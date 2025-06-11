Grace Christian Academy’s summer camps offer a thrilling and engaging experience for kids of all ages and interests! With a wide variety of options available, there’s something for everyone — whether your child is into sports, arts, academics or adventure. These camps are designed to be fun, enriching and a great way to make lasting memories, all while fostering new skills and friendships. Don’t miss out on the chance for your child to have an exciting, action-packed summer!

You can register for each of the camps here.

June 16-20

K-8th grade

Legos Camp

Hot Wheels Camp

K-3rd grade: Mini Color Guard Camp

1-5th grade: Elementary Baseball Camp

June 23- 27

K-6th grade: Camp Invention

July 7-11

4-12th grade: Introduction to Color Guard ( July 7-10)

2-3rd grade: Stem fun with Ms. Noe (July 7-10)

K-5th grade: Football Camp (July 7-8)

2-8th grade: Basketball Camp (July 7-8)

July 14-18

9-12th grade: Volleyball Camp (July 14-15)

K-4th grade: Next Level Tennis Camp (July 14-17)

5-8th grade: Middle School Tennis Camp (July 14-17)

K-5th grade: Crossfit Camp (July 14-17)

K-2nd grade: Lego Stem Camp (July 14-17)

3-5th grade: Art Camp ( July 14-17)

July 21-25

4-5th grade: Stem Fun with Ms. Noe (July 21-24)

July 28-August 1

K-4th grade: Elementary School Beginning Tennis Camp (July 28-31)

5-8th grade: Middle School Beginning Tennis Camp (July 28-31)

K-8th grade: Adult Pickleball Camp (July 28, 29 and 31)

Join the fun and learn some skills over the summer.

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the executive director of development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

