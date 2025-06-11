Sophie Lu, Farragut High School senior, has been selected as one of Tennessee’s two student representatives for the highly competitive U.S. Senate Youth Program.

This elite program provides an immersive experience for outstanding high school students with aspirations in public service.

As part of the 63rd annual Washington Week, Sophie traveled to the nation’s capital to engage with top government officials.

In addition, she will receive a $10,000 college scholarship funded by The Hearst Foundations.

“I first heard about the program as a freshman when a senior at my school was selected,” Sophie said. “Ever since, I’ve had my eye on the opportunity, and I’m beyond excited to represent Tennessee.”

To qualify, students must hold high-level elected or appointed leadership positions in their schools or communities and undergo a rigorous selection process. This includes multiple rounds of applications, essays and interviews that test their knowledge of U.S. government and policy.

“The application process was intense,” Sophie said. “One of the essays focused on an issue I’m passionate about – civic engagement education for high school students. I proposed a five-pronged solution incorporating government support and personal experiences in both STEM and policy.”

Her selection reflects her commitment to public service and leadership, qualities she hopes to cultivate further during her time in Washington, D.C.

“I’m most looking forward to being in historic spaces like the White House and Capitol Hill, but I’m also thrilled to meet the other student delegates from across the country,” she said. “We’ve already started connecting online, and I can’t wait to learn from their diverse perspectives.”

Sophie, who plans to study STEM and policy in college before pursuing law school, sees this opportunity as a stepping stone toward her future career.

“Being in a real-life government setting helped solidify my goals.”

Beyond her own aspirations, Sophie is passionate about inspiring the next generation of civic-minded leaders.

“I wasn’t always comfortable with public speaking or advocating for my beliefs,” she said. “But I’ve learned that life is too important to take too seriously. You never know what you’re capable of until you try.”

Her advice to younger students?

“Go for it. Whether it’s politics, advocacy, or any leadership role – just put yourself out there. Especially in today’s political climate, there’s real value in learning to articulate your beliefs respectfully and productively.”

Sophie expressed gratitude to the Farragut High teachers who encouraged her to pursue this path.

“My history teacher, [Clare] Brimer, sparked my love for history, and my English teacher, [Laura] Smithey, taught me so much about the education system. Their support helped shape my perspective, and I’m incredibly thankful.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I’m ready to take it all in. I love D.C., I love government, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me.”

Abstracted from an article by Kaleigh Walker for Knox County Schools. Photo courtesy of Knox County Schools.