Long gone are the days of #2 pencils and bubble sheets. But for college-bound students, standardized tests are part of the gauntlet for admission. During the COVID years, many universities suspended the time-honored tradition of sweating it out for 2 hours and 14 minutes. But they are now back in full force, and so are the prep courses.

We are pleased to partner with Brainfuse to offer a free 11-course online workshop series in live sessions covering every section of the SAT, including reading, writing, math, and effective test-taking strategies. Join one session or the whole series. Registration is required.

The first session starts tonight, January 7, and is an introduction to the workshop. It will offer general strategies for the SAT, an overview of how colleges use the test in admissions, and similarities between the SAT and the ACT. Most sessions are held on Wednesday nights at 6:00 p.m. (The session on March 9 is on a Monday.)

Each Zoom session runs for one hour and focuses on practical strategies students can apply immediately. Topics include SAT fundamentals, reading comprehension, grammar and writing skills, algebra, geometry, data analysis, and effective use of Desmos for SAT Math.

The workshops are led by Brian Stewart, president of BWS Education Consulting and author of several Barron’s ACT, SAT, and PSAT prep books.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

