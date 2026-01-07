In our American culture, January is a time to start fresh and set intentions for the coming year. Wait! January is the middle of winter. Days are short with little light, and we dress in layers to stay warm. We have just survived the busiest season, and after making the holiday season magical, we are tired, not energized.

Let us make January about wintering, the art of being rather than doing.

Create a cozy space.

Simplify your routines.

Nurture your inner growth through creative hobbies like writing and art, or quiet activities like reading.

Focus on self-care by taking warm baths, practicing good nutrition, and gentle movement.

Allow time for rest without feeling guilty.

Build strength for the joys and hardships coming in 2026.

Reread your favorite book. The one that makes you feel warm and comforted.

Give yourself permission to rest, step back, and not be productive. My wishes for you are a peaceful 2026 and many 5-star reads.

Look for books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.