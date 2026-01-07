The holiday break has concluded. High School sports are gearing back up here in the new year.

And we’re here for it. All of it.

But there are a handful of things we’re really eager to see in 2026.

Catholic v. Webb showdowns

The Webb-Knoxville Spartans and the Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish locked up for a Division II-AA East Region contest on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Webb boys won 61-54. (Photo by Danny Parker)

Consider it a rarity in East Tennessee when two high school basketball teams are loaded with next-level talents. Consider it even more of a rarity when said schools are arch rivals and play in the same division.

Defending Division II-AA state champion Webb School of Knoxville — which is coming off a prestigious tournament win at the The Classic (Bristol, Tenn.) — will square off with Cedar Bluff area foe Knoxville Catholic on Jan. 22 at Catholic and then at Webb on Friday, Feb. 6.

Those games can’t get here fast enough.

The Irish are led by Eastern Kentucky signee Cade Murphy (6-5) and Michigan signee Malachi Brown (6-6) and authored an impressive showing recently in the midstate at the Battle for Nashville.

Webb returned essentially its entire lineup from last year’s title run, namely South Dakota State signee Cam Swearengen (6-5), Rice signee Alex Leeth (6-7) and Alabama-Huntsville signee Owen Lentz (MVP of The Classic).

Oak Ridge Baseball

Tennessee signee Mikee Teasley and the Oak Ridge Wildcats look to cash in on their state tournament experiences with an even bigger run in 2026. (Photo by Danny Parker)

The Oak Ridge Wildcats came oh-so close to reaching their first-ever TSSAA Class 4A Baseball Championship Game appearance last season, falling 7-6 to Clarksville in the semifinal round.

Oak Ridge lost just three seniors off that roster. At the forefront of this year’s charge, again, will be senior infielder-pitcher Mikee Teasley, a University of Tennessee signee.

Moreover, Power Four baseball prospect Joe Webb (Class of 2027, 6-3, 190, RHP/INF) moved from Pigeon Forge to Oak Ridge, and he will be one of a couple newcomers who should bolster the roster.

Keep in mind, however, that Farragut is the four-time defending state champion. And even though the Admirals were thought to have been in a rebuild season in 2025, they still won it all.

The TSSAA’s new classification, that began with the 2025-26 school year, placed Oak Ridge into Farragut’s district (District 4-4A).

So that added even more spice and intrigue to the upcoming baseball season this spring.

A New George Quarles Era

Maryville honored former head coach George Quarles during a 2025 pregame ceremony prior to the Rebels’ contest with Science Hill. (Photo Tanner Walker/5SP)

One of the biggest offseason stories of high school football came in early December 2025 when Webb School of Knoxville announced that former legendary Maryville High School football coach George Quarles would be the Spartans’ next head coach.

Quarles led Maryville to 11 state titles in 18 seasons as head coach and posted a winning percentage of .939 with the Rebels. He left Maryville following the 20216 season and then coached in the college ranks as either an assistant or head coach from 2017-25.

Webb has won eight football state titles but none since 2014. The Spartans reside in Division II-AA, where Battle Ground Academy rolled roughshod over its competition en route to a state championship in the 2025 season. Division II-AA also houses Boyd-Buchanan, which is coached by former Alcoa legendary coach Gary Rankin.

Moreover, area Division II-AA programs like Grace Christian, Lakeway and CAK have shown increased investments and improvements to further their football programs’ competitiveness levels.

Seeing what Quarles and Webb will do in Year One to catch up will be something worth watching through spring, summer and fall.

College Commitments

Oak Ridge tight end Malik Howard (3) and the Wildcats visited the Farragut Admirals for a TSSAA Region 2-6A game on Bill Clabo Field at Eddie Courtney Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Oak Ridge won 45-21. (Photo by Danny Parker)

The local talent pool for Class of 2027 high school football players is a deep one.

At any moment, between now and the early signing period in December 2026, a big announcement could pop off from one of the area’s top prospects.

We’ll be keeping a close watch for Power Four commitments from the likes of Jarrell Chandler (Halls, DB), Malik Howard (Oak Ridge, TE), Cooper Newman (Sevier County, QB), Parker Newman (Sevier County, TE/LB), and Jamir Dean (Alcoa, WR).

But others could follow suit. If you missed it, we put together an outlook of guys who could be signing in December 2026.

BlueCross Bowl Nashville Bound?

Chattanooga’s contract with the TSSAA, to serve as its host city for the BlueCross Bowl football championships, concludes after the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans — who already have been a longtime sponsor of the TSSAA Mr. Football Awards — will be opening up a new indoor football stadium in 2027.

Hmm. Could climate-controlled state title games be a thing for Tennessee high school football after this season?

Keep an eye on TSSAA meeting agendas in the coming months. The association posts those items on social media. But 5Star Preps will send out alerts if any big-ticket items appear on the docket.

The games moved to Chattanooga back in 2021 after a 12-year run in Cookeville.

Article written by Jesse Smithey/5Star Preps. To read more on area high school sports or to see photo galleries, videos, stat leaders, etc., visit 5StarPreps.com — and use promo code New2025 for 30% off your first year or month subscription.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.