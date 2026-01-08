Knoxville is a city where history isn’t tucked away behind museum doors. It’s woven into the neighborhoods we pass every day. From ornate Victorian details to timeless Craftsman forms, the architecture of Knoxville quietly tells stories of the people, periods, and craftsmanship that shaped our community.

Wallace Real Estate’s own Jennifer Montgomery has made it her personal mission to help bring those stories to light. A self-described historical property buff, Jennifer is deeply committed to helping others explore the often unseen or undiscovered history of homes throughout Knoxville and beyond. She believes every house has a story—and that learning to recognize architectural styles is a powerful way to better understand the past.

That passion is coming to life through a special event on Luttrell Street, where Jennifer will lead an afternoon walking tour focused on historic house styles. Participants will explore the neighborhood together, learning how to identify architectural features and understand what they reveal about the era in which a home was built.

The walking tour will meet at the corner of Gill Avenue and Luttrell Street at 2:00 p.m. on January 20. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring their curiosity for uncovering Knoxville’s architectural history.

Serving as the group’s “field trip” guide is the classic reference book A Field Guide to American Houses by Virginia and Lee McAlester, a widely respected resource used by preservationists, historians, and architecture enthusiasts across the country. Jennifer uses the guide as a tool to help demystify architectural terminology and make history accessible—even for those with no prior background.

For Jennifer, this event is about more than architecture. It’s about fostering curiosity, appreciation, and connection to place. By slowing down and truly seeing the homes around us, she hopes participants will walk away with a deeper respect for Knoxville’s neighborhoods and the generations who built them.

In a city rich with architectural character, Jennifer Montgomery is helping ensure that Knoxville’s history isn’t just remembered—but experienced, one front porch at a time.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

