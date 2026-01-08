Hog-Eyed Man, an Athens-based acoustic band, will perform on Saturday, January 31, at 8 p.m. at the Laurel Theatre, 1528 Laurel Avenue.

The band is comprised of fiddler Jason Cade and multi-instrumentalist Rob McMaken. Drawing primarily on the archaic tunes and pre-radio aesthetics of Southern Appalachian fiddling traditions, Jason and Rob have forged a compelling and authentic style of old-time music that both reflects deep respect for the past masters and carries the musical conversation forward into the present era.

Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 in advance at Hog-Eyed Man Ticket Link, and $14 for JCA members and students.

Read more about Hog-Eyed Man, here.

