National Bobblehead Day is celebrated annually on January 7th, a day dedicated to the beloved spring-connected nodding figurines

Established by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to honor these collectibles representing sports, politics, pop culture, and more, 10 Saturday Night Live bobbleheads were released on 2026 National Bobblehead Day.

Saturday Night Live, NBC’s Emmy-winning late-night comedy show, is currently in its 51st season.

The “Saturday Night Live” Bobblehead Collection includes the following bobbleheads:

Roseanne Roseannadanna

Matt Foley

More Cowbell

Drunk Uncle

The Ladies’ Man Bobblehead

The Ambiguously Gay Duo

Bass-O-Matic

D*ick in a Box

Mango

Nick the Lounge Singer

The bobbleheads, which will each be individually numbered to 2,026, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store . The bobbleheads, expected to ship in May, are $35 each for individual bobbleheads and $40-$50 for dual bobbleheads, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

A second series will be released to celebrate SNL’s upcoming 1,000th episode.

Widely considered an American late-night institution, “Saturday Night Live” has been nominated for 305 Emmy Awards and won 82.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the first officially licensed Saturday Night Bobblehead Collection to celebrate National Bobblehead Day as the iconic show closes in on its 1,000th episode!,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Famous for its hilarious sketches and memorable characters, SNL has provided late-night comedic relief for generations. These bobbleheads will be must-haves for longtime fans of SNL and many of the iconic sketches that we’ve turned into bobblehead form.”

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produce high-quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale and for organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.

