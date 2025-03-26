Today, Wednesday, March 26, 1-2 p.m. in the Goins Auditorium at Pellissippi State, Kathy Mack of YMCA Knoxville will host Women Onward with Purpose, a Women’s History Month event. This motivational session will inspire women to pursue their goals with unwavering determination, stay focused on their passions, and push forward with a clear sense of purpose.

Kathy Mack was featured in Tuesday’s Our Town Story article.

