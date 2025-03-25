Kathy Mack’s journey to success is a testament to the power of starting where you are and embracing the path that’s right for you. A proud graduate of Central High School, Kathy chose Pellissippi State Community College for several important reasons: its close proximity to home, its nurturing sense of community, and its welcoming environment for first-generation college students like herself.

She wasn’t ready to make the leap to a large university, both financially and developmentally, but Pellissippi State provided the perfect foundation to begin her educational journey. And looking back, she’s grateful for that choice, calling it one of the key building blocks in shaping who she is today.

After Pellissippi State, Kathy transferred to the University of Tennessee, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. But her academic journey didn’t stop there. Kathy is now pursuing a master’s degree at Johnson University, continuing to push herself to new heights.

Today, Kathy is making an impact as the chief youth engagement officer at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, a place she describes as “magical.” For over 100 years, the center has been an essential part of the East Knoxville community, providing vital youth programs and services. Operating seven days a week, the center serves children from kindergarten through high school, offering after-school and summer youth programs that empower local youth and instill a sense of belonging.

As the chief youth engagement officer, Kathy ensures that every student who walks through the doors is engaged in the center’s transformative programs, including after-school services for 60-70 middle and high school students. Through these programs, Kathy helps build relationships and a sense of family for young people in East Knoxville — a community that she feels deeply connected to. “This place is where I belong, and I want these kids to feel the same,” she says, adding that many of the students are aware of her roots at Pellissippi State, making it a full-circle moment.

Kathy’s advice to others? Start where you are. Not everyone is ready to jump into a large university, and Kathy admits she would have struggled had she started there. Instead, she encourages others to follow their own paths, embrace the unique journey they’re on, and not be afraid to take a different route. “What you do doesn’t have to look like everyone else,” she says. For Kathy, Pellissippi State wasn’t just a stepping stone — it was where the foundation for her future was laid. “It’s a fruit of who I am today,” she says, speaking about the skills, relationships and lessons that have shaped her life.

When Kathy takes the stage for public speaking engagements, she often shares her personal mantra: “I am here on purpose, and on purpose, I am here.” She was at Pellissippi State for a reason — and that purpose continues to drive her every day, as she makes a lasting difference in the lives of the youth she serves.

