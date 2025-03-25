First Presbyterian Church welcomes New Testament scholar Dr. Amy-Jill Levine for a free public lecture and reception on Saturday, April 5, 7-9 p.m., FPC sanctuary, 620 State St, Knoxville, TN 37902.

According the biography in the Hartford International Institute for Religion and Peace, Dr. Amy-Jill Levine is the Rabbi Stanley M. Kessler Distinguished Professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies at the university.

Professor Levine has been awarded grants from the Mellon Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Council of Learned Societies to continue her work. In addition to receiving three audiences with Pope Francis, in spring 2019 she was the first Jew to teach New Testament at Rome’s Pontifical Biblical Institute.

Dr. Levine will explore the topic Jesus and Judaism: The Connection Matters, offering insight into how understanding Jesus within his Jewish context deepens our appreciation of both her teachings and the shared heritage of Christianity and Judaism.

There will be a reception following the lecture in the Fellowship Hall.

Due to the expectation of a large crowd, please RSVP here.

