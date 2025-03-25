Knox County Republican Party will meet to reorganize at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Rothchild Catering, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Running for reelection are Buddy Burkhardt, chair, and Janis Crye, vice chair. Former state Rep. Martin Daniel is running for chair. Martin Ammons and former Knox County Commissioner Mike Brown are vying for treasurer.

Each Tennessee county GOP reorganizes every odd-numbered year. Under a recent rule adopted by the state GOP executive committee, only “bona fide” Republicans can vote. That’s been interrupted to mean having voted in three of the last four statewide GOP primaries.

Participants should register at least five days prior to the convention to avoid delays on Saturday. Register at tngop.org.

Burkhardt and Crye touted accomplishments during their tenure including netting $10,000 in the first-ever sporting clays tournament; netting over $22,000 at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner; donating $2,000 to each of 11 contested Republicans in the August 2024 elections; and spending $14,000 on a direct mail piece to promote party candidates in the August 2024 elections.