The required annual meeting of the Fort Sumter Community Cemetery board of directors and officers is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the cemetery office, located at 4828 Salem Church Road, Knoxville 37938. The annual report and questions will be answered at this meeting.
About The Author
Sandra Clark
Sandra Clark was elected at age 22 to represent North Knox County at the State Constitution Convention of 1971. She was elected in 1972 and 1974 to the Tennessee House of Representatives. Clark published the Halls Shopper from 1971-2017 and published Knox TN Today from May 2017-June 2024. She continues to write for KnoxTNToday.