Nathaniel Shelso exemplifies servant leadership by consistently prioritizing the needs of his colleagues and community.

Adopting Knoxville as his hometown after attending the University of Tennessee, Nathaniel lived his early years in Iowa and South Dakota before moving to Memphis in the 8th grade.

Graduating from UTK with majors in both economics and finance, Nathaniel ventured into the financial services industry, starting his career for Clayton Bank & Trust which was later acquired by FirstBank. He has had several roles at FirstBank from overseeing a team of property managers to implementing a facilities management plan including the positions of retail process improvement, retail banking analyst, a relationship manger in Private Banking, and most recently a senior relationship manager.

A local leader in the community, Nathaniel serves as a vital catalyst for positive change and development. He embodies the values and aspirations of the residents, fostering a sense of unity and purpose. Through active engagement and leadership roles in local organizations such as the East Tennessee Community Design Center, the Piney Grove Condo Association, the East Tennessee Foundation and Two Bikes, Nathaniel is able to listen to the concerns of neighbors, advocate for resources, and spearhead initiatives that address pressing issues, such as education, health and economic opportunities. By building strong relationships and serving in leadership roles with government entities such as Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission and Knox County Emergency Communications District, also known as Knox 911, Nathaniel not only enhances the community’s resilience but also empowers its members to take an active role in shaping their future.

In the summer of 2018, after the unexpected passing of his close friend, Spenser Powell, Nathaniel started the Spenser F. Powell Memorial Law Scholarship to honor his friend. The scholarship raised $35,0000 in one year and was just awarded to the first recipient.

In addition to Nathaniel being involved in multiple civic campaign activities over the years, he has served as a volunteer in Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, Keep Knoxville Beautiful and Junior Achievement.

As a testament to his character of service, Nathaniel has been recognized in Knox News ‘40 under 40’ and received the East Tennessee Key to Philanthropy award.

Does Nathaniel have free time? Hardly, but he spends the limited commodity outside hiking, camping and trail running. He also enjoys visiting local breweries and being involved in current events, politics and local issues.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.