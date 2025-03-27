Family will receive friends today (3/27/25) from 1-2:30 p.m. at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with graveside service immediately following at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Mrs. LeCoultre died March 22, 2025, at age 87.

An educator for 54 years, Mrs. LeCoultre earned a doctorate in educational administration and supervision from the University of Tennessee in 1979. During her career, she was principal at Giffin, Alice Bell and Ridgedale elementary schools and Cedar Bluff Intermediate School, all in Knox County.

She co-developed the fifth-year intern individualized instruction model for the University of Tennessee Teacher Education, 1994-2000. She also was supervisor of the pre-intern and intern program for UT students at Ridgedale Elementary Professional Development School, 1995-2000.

Mrs. LeCoultre was predeceased by her husband, Don, and one daughter. Her full obituary is here.