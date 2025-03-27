Since 1936, Wallace Real Estate has built a legacy of trust, expertise and forward-thinking leadership in East Tennessee. A company doesn’t thrive for nearly 90 years without evolving, and Wallace continues to lead the way in real estate innovation by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its business. But make no mistake — real estate is still a people business, and at Wallace, technology is not replacing relationships; it’s enhancing them.

Guided by the brokerage’s in-house Media & Marketing Team, Wallace is actively training its agents and leadership in AI, ensuring they have the latest tools to better serve clients.

What does this mean for consumers? Faster insights, sharper market analysis, and a more personalized homebuying and selling experience.

One benefit to consumers is how AI can quickly analyze vast amounts of data, helping Wallace agents provide real-time market trends, pricing recommendations and predictive insights to guide clients through the complexities of real estate. It also streamlines processes, making transactions more efficient and providing faster results for the client.

While AI enhances service, it’s the human expertise of Wallace agents to harness this powerful technology effectively that remains central to each transaction. “Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest decisions people make, and nothing replaces the trust, guidance and personal connection between an agent and their client,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Wallace chief development officer. “AI is just another tool in our toolbox to ensure we’re providing the best possible experience.”

By embracing AI while staying rooted in personal relationships, Wallace continues to set the standard in real estate — proving that being a technology leader isn’t about replacing people; it’s about empowering them to serve better.

For more information about Wallace Real Estate and its innovative approach, visit Wallace Real Estate.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.