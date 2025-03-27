Since 1955, Dogwood Arts has brought Knoxville’s favorite springtime tradition to life. What began as a neighborhood beautification effort has grown into a vibrant celebration of East Tennessee’s art, culture and natural beauty. This April, over 90 miles of historic Dogwood Trails will be open for visitors to explore by car, bike or foot. Open Gardens and Camera Sites will welcome guests daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s Featured Trails highlight two neighborhoods in East Knoxville — Holston Hills and Morningside.

To kick off the 70th anniversary, a ribbon-cutting and community celebration will take place on Tuesday, April 1, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Holston Hills Community Park, 1400 S Chilhowee Dr, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Plan Your Visit:

Find trail maps, descriptions, and a list of Open Gardens/Camera Sites online at https://www.dogwoodarts.com/trailsandgardens. Printed Trail Guides are available at Visit Knoxville and the Dogwood Arts office, 123 W. Jackson Avenue, Knoxville.

The Dogwood Trails & Gardens Program is made possible by sponsorship support from ORNL Federal Credit Union, Realty Executives Associates and the town of Farragut. The Realtors listed below proudly support this neighborhood beautification program, recognizing and celebrating the commitment and efforts of Trail residents across Knoxville. Trail Sponsors help preserve the legacy of the Historic Dogwood Trails for all to enjoy.

2025 Dogwood Trail Sponsors:

Holston Hills: Jennell Pershing, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

Lakemoor Hills: Sara Price, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

Chapman Highway: Tiana Winter, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

Island Home: Terri Kerr, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

Sequoyah Hills: Ryan Levenson, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

Westmoreland: Alexis Guindi, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

Deane Hill: Claire Hyrka, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

West Hills: Marian Epps, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

Farragut: Pam Owen, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

North Hills: REA Downtown, Realty Executives Associates

Fountain City: Dylan Martin, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

Halls/Timberline: Mary Kidwell, Realtor, Realty Executives Associates

Morningside: Realty Executives Associates

Several events are scheduled throughout the month to celebrate the efforts of trail residents and showcase these spectacular neighborhoods. *Events with an asterisk are not hosted by Dogwood Arts

*Chapman Highway Dogwood Trail Kickoff Celebration: April 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

CommonPlace Coffee + Community, 6000 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville

Food Trucks, Local Artists and Vendors, Music

*Holston Hills Dogwood Trails Opening Party: April 6, 2-5 p.m.

Holston Hills Country Club, 5200 Holston Hills Road, Knoxville.

Art vendors, live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar (ticketed event) – holstonhillscommunityclub@gmail.com

*Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum Dogwood Trail Walk & Talk: April 10, 5-7 p.m.

2743 Wimpole Avenue, Knoxville

A springtime stroll along the Dogwood Walking Trail (5 p.m.) and a guest lecture on dogwoods by Brian Campbell, former director of horticulture (6 p.m.)

Spring Featured Gardens: April 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

● Baxter Gardens, 3901 Sam Cooper Lane, Knoxville

● GATOP, 2634 Delrose Drive, Knoxville

● Savage Garden, 3237 Garden Drive, Knoxville

*Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum Spring Plant Sale: April 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

2649 Boyds Bridge Pike Knoxville (Carriage House)

*West Hills Spring Dogwood Celebration: April 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

West Hills Greenway adjacent to West Hills Elementary

Dogwood tree dedication in honor of several outstanding neighborhood volunteers. Local artists, food trucks, Master Gardener Q&A, a student art contest, games, music, and more!

*Talahi Plant Sale: April 26

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 6500 S. Northshore Dr. Knoxville

Benefitting the Knoxville Garden Club. Native plants dug straight from members’ gardens along with herbs, trees, shrubs, annuals, homemade baked goods, and the ever-popular green elephant sale.

*Holston Hills Garden Club Plant Sale: May 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Holston Hills Community Park, 1400 S Chilhowee Dr, Knoxville

*North Hills Garden Club Plant Sale: May 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

North Hills Park, 2451 Kennington Road, Knoxville

* Event is not sponsored by Dogwoods Arts.

Find out more at here. Dogwood Arts, presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union, is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to promote and celebrate our region’s art, culture and natural beauty.

