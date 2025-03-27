National Walking Day, the first Wednesday of April each year, is next week and American Heart Association (AHA) Greater Knoxville is excited to bring companies, organizations, communities and neighborhoods together with Chalk the Walk activities! Take a walk, visit local parks and help create a movement that boosts heart and brain health!

Inspiration for your chalk messages:

“Help spread joy, optimism and inspiration … through the magic of sidewalk chalk.”

“Make someone smile!” Draw a path of footsteps leading to heart-healthy tips. Create a colorful heart maze with lifestyle choices along the way. Share your heart-health goals in chalk.



