Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians celebrated the conclusion of the 2025 cookie season with curated craft beer and sweet pairings at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. on March 25, and all in attendance had a great time tasting, collecting commemorative beer glasses and playing trivia.

“The Great Cookie Competition wraps up cookie season and supports a great cause,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “The competition and tasting event are so much fun, and all of the proceeds stay within the Council area to enrich program offerings and support camps and community troops.”

Speaking with Alicia Price, chief development officer with the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians, during this event allowed deeper insight into the mission of the well-known group. Price reiterated the “mission is to build girls, to encourage confidence and character that make the world a better place and we do that across 46 counties located in East Tennessee, Virginia, as well as Georgia. We have a lot of girls and families that we serve with four primary pillars being STEM, life skills, outdoors and entrepreneurship.”

Price also spoke on the partnership with Yeehaw Brewing for the second year. “We are fortunate. Yee Haw has a fabulous female CEO Jennifer Padowski, who also happens to be one of our board members. We saw a natural opportunity with Yee Haw to figure out different ways for folks to get connected to Girl Scouts and what better way than pairing beer with our famous cookies.”

Oh, the winning pairing, voted on by participants, was Yee-Haw’s Bananas Foster Ale paired with the Do-si-do.

