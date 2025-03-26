In a world that is more and more dependent on basic skills with email, passwords, job searches and software programs like Word or Excel, being able to function requires a knowledge base that isn’t always there — especially if you didn’t grow up in a digital age or have a desk job.

We get it! Sometimes you just need a sympathetic ear and a patient tutor to point you in the right direction. Reference librarians at Knox County Public Library are ready to help with Job Search Mondays or Tech Help Tuesdays.

Drop by Lawson McGhee at noon on Mondays for Job Help or Tuesdays for Tech Help. Bring your questions and your devices if you have specific questions about them. Our reference librarians will help you with basic computer needs, resume building or navigating our Libby app. Just ask us! If you can’t make it at that time, give us a call at 865-215-8700 or submit a question through our web site.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.