Got your list handy? Whether it includes a Red Ryder BB gun or something a little more modern, Santa is ready to hear all about it! This year, he’s traded in his sleigh for a shiny red Jeep for local travels — and he’s bringing Mrs. Claus along for the ride. Many thanks to Friends of the Library for footing their gas bill this year!
They’ll be stopping by libraries across Knox County in the coming weeks, so grab your camera for a perfect holiday photo. While you’re there, stock up on great books, Playaway Views, and tablets to keep the peace at home or make holiday travels more fun.
Santa’s schedule:
- Friday, Dec 5 | 3:30–5:00 PM | Farragut Branch Library
- Monday, Dec 8 | 6:00–7:00 PM| Norwood Branch Library
- Tuesday, Dec 9 | 6:00–7:00 PM| Carter Branch Library
- Thursday, Dec 11 | 6:00–7:00 PM| Cedar Bluff Branch Library
- Friday, Dec 12 | 4:00–5:00 PM| Corryton Branch Library
- Monday, Dec 15 | 6:00–7:00 PM| Sequoyah Branch Library
- Tuesday, Dec 16 | 6:00–7:00 PM| Fountain City Branch Library
- Wednesday, Dec 17 | 10:30–11:30 AM| Lawson McGhee Library
- Thursday, Dec 18 | 6:00–7:00 PM| South Knoxville Branch Library
- Friday, Dec 19 | 4:00–5:00 PM| Halls Branch Library
- Monday, Dec 22 | 6:30–7:30 PM| Powell Branch Library
- Tuesday, Dec 23 | 5:30–6:30 PM| Karns Branch Library
Don’t miss this chance to share your holiday wishes, snap a photo, and pick up everything you need for a cozy season of reading and fun!
Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.
