Today is Wildlife Conservation Day is observed annually on December 4th to raise awareness about protecting endangered species and combating wildlife crime.

In its 77th year, Zoo Knoxville is committed to wildlife conservation for many endangered species.

The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus is one example of Zoo Knoxville’s mission to save some of the most endangered animals. The 2.5-acre, 12,000-square-foot state-of-the-art center houses over 95 species of reptiles and amphibians.

The zoo’s herpetology team is internationally recognized for its work on endangered amphibians and reptiles.

While the paid special visits to Big Al or the Tortoise Trail are closed for the winter, plan a visit to Zoo Knoxville to see the more than 1200 animals of the more than 200 species that call it home.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

