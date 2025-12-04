Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. from Friday, December 5, to Sunday, December 21, with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at 747 World’s Fair Park. Free onsite parking is provided.

The production features sixteen talented young actors, ages 8 to 16. The cast includes Sophia Stiffler as Rudolph, Robert “RJ” Bumpus as Hermey, and Caedmon Gifford as Yukon Cornelius and Coach Comet. Also joining them in Christmastown are KCT veterans Madisyn Beckman as Mrs. Donner/Plane, Zoe Brockman as Mrs. Claus/Dolly, Amelia Carroll as Clarice/Train, Julian Daniel as Donner/Cowboy, Desmond Gondo as Sam, Maggie Howard as Clarice’s Father/Charlie-in-the-Box/Bumble, Maggie Ingle as Boss Elf/Aviator Elf/Chronicler Reporter/Spotted Elephant, Annabelle Nance as Elf 3/Reindeer 3/Daily Mail Reporter, Beckham Read as Elf 1/Reindeer 1/Herald Reporter, and Grayson Wright as Elf 2/Reindeer 2/Chicago Reporter. Making their KCT debut are Hattie Halter as Young Rudolph/Bird-Fish, EbedMelech McRoy Jr. as Santa/King Moonracer, and Molly Osborne as Elf 4/Fireball/Daily News Reporter.

The play is directed by KCT’s Director of Education and Outreach, Taylor Wingate. The scenic design is led by Ben Ward, with assistance from Harrison Dailey and Zee Carnes. Zowie Cook Aspen serves as costume designer and is assisted by Clorrisa Mortenson, Luna Chavez, and Nathan Criddle. The props are designed by Harper Knight, with assistance from Elizabeth Daily and Nora Haliburton. Chloe Beeler serves as the lighting designer. The play is stage-managed by Lyric Westerfield and assistant stage-managed by Lydia Komeshak.

KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families

