Holiday Events this weekend:
- Festival of Trees/ Tree lighting: Thursday, December 4 (6:30 p.m.) at Blount County Courthouse
- Santa’s Schedule at the Library: Friday, December 5 (3:30-5 p.m.), Farragut Branch Library.
- Downtown Knoxville Parade: Friday, December 5th (7:00 pm), Gay Street.
- Christmas in the Village: December 5-6 (5:30-7:30) at Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.
- O.M.E. for the Holidays Tree lighting: Saturday, December 6, (6 p.m.), MLK Jr. Community Center, 209 E. Franklin Street, Alcoa.
- Karns Parade: Saturday, December 6th (9:00 am) beginning at Ingles on Oak Ridge Highway.
- Fountain City Pancake Breakfast/Ftn. City Presbyterian Church: Saturday, December 6, 8-10:30 a.m.
- Fountain City Parade: Saturday, December 6th (9:00 am) beginning at Gresham Middle School.
- Christmas in Fountain City Park: December 6th (4-7 pm).
- Powell Parade: Saturday, December 6th (5:00 pm) beginning at Powell Middle School.
- Townsend Christmas Parade: Sunday, December 7 (2:30 p.m.) Townsend Visitor Center.
- Reindeer Run 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk: Sunday, December 7 (2 p.m. for 5 K and 2:45 p.m. for 1-mile runs) at Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheater, 325 Court Street, Maryville, TN.
- Hardin Valley “Light Up the Valley” Festival: Sunday, December 7th (5:00 pm) at the corner of Hardin Valley Road and Award Winning Way.
Ongoing Holiday Events:
- Lakeshore Park Another pocket of town lighting up the night sky until January 1 Light Up Lakeshore – Lakeshore Park.
- Peppermint Trail in Downtown Follow the trail through this winter wonderland to find some sweet and scrumptious surprises hiding around every corner until January 4: Sleigh the Peppermint Trail – Downtown Knoxville.
- Farragut Ice Rink Inviting friends and neighbors to lace up their skates and let loose at the Campbell Station Skate – Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza until January 3. Admission to the rink is $5, and it is closed on Mondays and on major holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day)
Candlelight Christmas tour at Mabry-Hazen House Celebrate the holiday season with Mabry-Hazen House Christmas tours every thirty minutes on Friday, December 12, 6 – 9 p.m. and
Saturday, December 13, from 5-8 p.m. Tours can accommodate up to 15 people and will last about 45 minutes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6 – 17), and FREE for members and children 5 & under. Tickets can be reserved at www.mabryhazen.com/christmas.
Smoky Night Lights by Zoo Knoxville This immersive show celebrates the uniqueness of the Smokies and runs till March 15. More information here.
Outdoor Knoxville. A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.
Kickin’ It with Kincannon City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.
Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.
Weather: The latest weather forecasts from WBIR Weather.
Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.
Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.
Remember to fact-check information:
- Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites
- FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials.
- PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.
