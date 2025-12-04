I hope you had an enjoyable and peaceful Thanksgiving weekend. The workweek was only three days, but we recorded 1,017 deeds in that short time. Loans recorded as trust deeds accounted for 367 of the total with a cumulative value of $168.93 million. There were 10 loans for amounts over $1 million, the two highest loans being made by the Health Educational and Housing Facility Board of the County of Knox. The largest was $39 million, and the second was $38.92 million. The other high-value loans are below:

Property transfers on warranty deeds accounted for 201 of the week’s documents, totaling $107.16 million. Twelve had price tags of $1 million or more, including five commercial properties. The most expensive property transfer of the week was for the Lazy Days RV Center on Snyder Road in West Knoxville. LD Real Estate, LLC, sold the 18.9-acre property to CI Knoxville W, LLC for $13.26 million.

Coming in as the second-highest transfer of the week was the sale at 9907 Fleenor Mill Road, just off the Raccoon Valley exit on I-75. DWC Nashville, LLC sold the 31.5-acre property with an industrial building to Comfort Systems USA Shoffner Inc. for $11.5 million.

In the Hardin Valley community, an office building in the Pellissippi Square complex was also on the list. Construction Product Recycling, LLC purchased the 9.783 sq ft building at 2420 Cherahala Blvd. from 2420 Cherahala 360 for $3.6 million.

Reed Investment Group, LLC sold three parcels of land on Quincy Avenue, just off N. Central near downtown. PBJ, GP purchased the lots at 131 W Quincy, 119 W Quincy, and 0 W Quincy Ave for $1.76 million. Further East, off Rutledge Pike, Brelsford Properties GP sold a 6.6-acre property at 1575 Harris Road to Tenor Harris Road, LLC for $1.65 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated to include the end of November 2025:

Summing up November, 5,342 documents were recorded. Loans were 1,230 of those, valued at $573.87 million. There were six loans over $10 million, the largest of which was $45.69 million, loaned by Synovus Bank. The others are outlined below:

There were 857 property transfers, or warranty deeds, valued at $379.29 million. Fourteen of those exceeded $1 million. The most expensive sale was the Lazy Days RV Center on Snyder Road last week. CI Knoxville W, LLC purchased that property for $13.26 million. There was one other sale over $10 million during the same week— the purchase of 9907 Fleenor Mill Rd by Comfort Systems USA Shoffner Inc for $11.5 million.

