The North Pole is currently in crunch time, and the people of Knoxville feel like they’re not too far behind them. As the temperature fluctuates, one thing remains: lights and giant candy canes start to pepper the Knoxville skyline and our many greenways in the most festive of fashions. If you’re bogged down by holiday shopping or looking for an excuse to get a peppermint-infused cocktail, look no further.

Sleigh the Peppermint Trail – Downtown Knoxville (November 29 – January 4) Follow the trail through this winter wonderland to find some sweet and scrumptious surprises hiding around every corner. There’s some side-quests and sidesteps that these peppermint signifiers are pointing to throughout Downtown Knoxville, promoting a kickstart to the day with an exceptionally good cup of coffee or a nightcap with just enough froth. If you’re looking to sprinkle a little Christmas flavor into your downtown excursion, follow the red and white!

Campbell Station Skate – Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza (November 23 – January 3, multiple times). Back with their annual ice rink fun, Farragut is inviting friends and neighbors to lace up their skates and let loose. Under a sky of Christmas lights, this synthetic ice rink will light up Mayor McGill Plaza, just a few short feet away from a whole night of fun with other restaurants and bars in walking distance. Admission to the rink is $5, and it is closed on Mondays and on major holidays (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day).

Knox Comedy Roast Champs – Barrellhouse by Gypsy Circus Cider (December 5, 8 – 10 p.m.) This event pits four duos of comedians from the region around each other bringing their best jabs and insults to the stage, hoping they hit you right in the funny bone. Featuring talent that’s made appearances on Comedy Central and in clubs across the state, it’ll feel like a network roast is happening right in your backyard.

Unsilent Night – Emporium Arts Center (December 5, 5 – 6:30 p.m.) This outdoor experience invites its participants to be a crucial part of the production in this totally singular experience that’s been celebrating the holidays in Tennessee for over 20 years now. With your own devices, you’ll join the chorus of live music reverberating throughout Downtown, in tandem with a stroll that walks you through that musical journey. Get some steps in, and maybe even break into a dance along the way!

Wasted Major – Scruffy City Hall (December 5, 9 p.m.) Homecoming week may have been a few weeks ago, but this group is still deserving of as warm a welcome as anybody. Wasted Major got their start on the University of Tennessee’s campus, before kicking wheels up west to Nashville, where they’ve perfected their 60s-minded swagger. In just four years, they’ve established themselves as one of the most gripping cult collectives poised to bring traditional country music back into the mainstream fold.

WIVK Christmas Parade – Gay Street (December 5, 7 p.m.) The Knoxville staple is back for another year, as the town’s quintessential radio roadies put on a show for the whole family. Starting on Gay Street, you’ll see dancers, festive floats, and even some surprise visitors coming down South to bring a little cheer to Rocky Top. This event is entirely free!

Germanfest Christkindlmarkt – First Lutheran Church (December 6, 4 – 8 p.m., December 7, 1 – 4 p.m.) Bring a little international flair to your holidays and be a part of a new tradition with Knoxville’s first-ever German Christmas festival! Vendor booths will be available for both traditional German eats and trinkets, as well as full steins and cocktail glasses for classic beverages. Enjoy the markets, sit by the fire, and warm up with some Holiday spirit that transcends language and culture.

Knoxville Opera Holiday Concert – Old City Performing Arts Center (December 5, 2 p.m.) Listen to some holiday favorites in the most elegant of settings, as the Knoxville Opera Children’s Choir and Knoxville Opera Holiday Quartet spend their afternoon caroling for Christmas fanatics. In a more regal interpretation of classic numbers, you’ll get to experience the holiday in the most beautiful and intimate of senses.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.