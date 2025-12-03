Christmastime is the most wonderful time of the year, or so they say. The holidays can also be stressful! To find your holiday spirit, take a break from the cooking, shopping, and wrapping. Get cozy by plugging in the tree lights and making a cup of hot chocolate. Now open one of these two holiday romances and escape to a snowy wonderland.

Christmas Fling by Lindsey Kelk: Take a trip to the Scottish Highlands in this fake relationship romance. Laura is set to spend the holidays alone until Callum enters the room in a funny meet-cute.

A Merry Little Lie by Sarah Morgan: Sarah Morgan’s holiday stories are always emotional with a touch of comedy. Each of the three Balfour siblings is keeping secrets from their family, and any one of the secrets could derail the happy family gathering. Their story is told in four points of view. Again, the reader will travel to Scotland.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to inspire you to become one, too. For more recommendations or to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

