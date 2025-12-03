Plus Big Check for Green Magnet and In Memoriam: Johnny DeBakker, Lois Carroll, Yvonne Piercy, Judy Hodge

Tomorrow (12/4/25) the Knox County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the board office, 500 W. Summit Hill Dr. Among agenda items is a proposal by board members Kathryn Bike and Anne Templeton to affirm that public education should be free and available to all children.

At Monday’s workshop, community members of various ages, shapes, sizes and ethnicity spoke in support of the proposal. Watch the workshop on Knox County Schools YouTube channel here. Public forum starts at 1:52.

Thursday’s meeting will be televised as well. Its full agenda is here.

The proposal, in full, reads: “Free Education for All Children. The Knox County Board of Education urges the General Assembly oppose any proposals requiring school districts to collect or monitor student immigration status, as they create legal risks, add administrative burdens and distract from teaching and learning. The Board affirms the Tennessee Constitution and Supreme Court rulings guaranteeing a free public education for ALL children in Tennessee and opposes any measure that excludes – or seeks to exclude – any child from our schools.”

In Memoriam

John Charles DeBakker, longtime Catholic High football coach, has passed away at age 78. Commonly known as “Johnny” or “Coach,” he left many family members, friends and former colleagues from Knox Catholic. Services will be held on January 17, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10-10:50 a.m. and Mass will begin at 11. Following the service, join us for a reception to celebrate John’s life at Calhoun’s, 100 Melton Lake Peninsula, Oak Ridge. The full obituary is here.

Lois Carroll, 94, of LaFollette, Tennessee, passed away on November 26, 2025. She returned to college as an adult where she ultimately received her master’s (M.Ed.) from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Mrs. Carroll then served as nursing instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) and HOSA instructor at Campbell County High School. Her full obituary is here.

Janet “Yvonne” Piercy, who taught social studies at Powell High School, passed away on November 24, 2025, at age 89. A memorial service will be held at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, December 6, at 7 p.m. (viewing at 6). Her full obituary is here. A 1958 graduate of Carson-Newman College, Mrs. Piercy became the first secretary of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in 1959 and remained an active member throughout her life.

Judith “Judy” Witt Hodge, 71, passed away on November 27, 2025. She was raised in Loudon, Tennessee, and lived there until her graduation from the University of Tennessee. She earned her master’s degree while working for Knox County Schools. Judy worked in education for more than 40 years, retiring from the Response to Intervention (RTI) Department. She is survived by husband Eddie Hodge. The full obituary is here.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.