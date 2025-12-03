Christmas Treasury by Jan Brett has become a classic favorite. A book collection that features seven of the author’s most beloved winter and Yuletide stories is known for its detailed illustrations and seasonal charm.

Children’s author and illustrator Jan Brett is known for her intricate details, which she researches through her world travels. Her books are known for their distinctive decorative borders, which she has drawn since childhood and now uses to provide hints about the story.

Brett takes a large decorated bus on an annual Christmas Tour to meet her fans across the country. The closest stop to Knoxville is in Louisville, Kentucky.

She and her husband have three children, and one of her favorite pastimes is caring for and riding her horses.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column delves into the enchanting world of children’s literature, spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love of reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.