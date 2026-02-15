Victories count one each, no matter how they look.

Tennessee is 8-4 in the Southeastern Conference scramble after an up-down-up 73-63 win over lowly LSU Saturday evening at Food City Center.

The Vols got off to a good-enough start, led 17-7, then 31-19, but sagged just before halftime and settled for a 35-29 advantage.

The Tigers looked better after a gentle pep talk from coach Matt McMahon (he’s from Oak Ridge). They got even on a pair of threes and a Marquel Sutton dunk. It was easy – and embarrassing. The Vols were caught standing around after a turnover. Rick Barnes was offended.

LSU actually gained a brief three-point lead with about 15 minutes remaining. A free-throw flurry by Nate Ament, two threes by Ja’Kobi Gillespie and a pair of tip-ins by JT Estrella snuffed out the uprising.

Ament didn’t shoot well from the floor (six of 19) but hit 10 of 11 foul shots and led with 22 points and nine rebounds. Estrella hit seven of nine from closer range, scored 16 and got nine rebounds. Gillespie shot less, was accurate and contributed 12 points and six assists.

Tennessee had a massive 45-24 edge in rebounding. LSU committed only three turnovers.

Surprise of the game was Ethan Burg, the 23-year-old former professional from Israel, a guard you may have forgotten was on the Tennessee team. In a rare opportunity, he handled the ball well, threw crisp passes and scored eight points in 10 meaningful first-half minutes. That earned him eight more minutes in the second half.

Burg previously scored on Dec. 30 against South Carolina State.

Barnes said he helped Burg by putting him on the scout team in recent practices just to try to calm him down.

“He’s always been competitive. He was trying to do way too much. And all I asked him to do was just show me he can play without turning the ball over. That’s all I want to see. Be fundamentally sound.

“And you know what? He embraced it.”

Barnes followed with a serious question: “Why do you think you haven’t played?”

Burg had a quick answer: “Coach, honestly, because I wanted to do it my way. And I realized my way is not going to work.”

Assistant coach Gregg Polinsky suggested giving Ethan a chance against LSU because he had done everything Barnes asked of him.

Barnes said “Ethan was huge tonight. He really was.”

The story of the game from LSU’s perspective was who didn’t play. Top scorer Dedan Thomas is lost with a foot injury. Max Mackinnon, comparable scorer, suffered a knee injury in the 29-point home loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Barnes was asked why LSU was able to hang around against the Vols.

“They’re extremely well coached, and I’m not sure it’s anything other than they’re a good basketball team. They got a terrific coach that knows what he’s doing.

“I can’t say enough about Matt. When you’re down two starters, and you’ve had a year where they’ve had injuries, he’s a terrific coach … he’s always impressed me … his guys play so hard … we got them in foul trouble early … he made the adjustment, went zone, slowed us down, took us out of rhythm … took us apart defensively … he’s a terrific coach.”

Barnes, as a coach, isn’t too bad. This was his 250th victory at Tennessee.

“I thank God for the opportunity. I’m blessed. I really believe God brought me here for a reason, and I’m thankful for it. I’m thankful for the players that we coach.”

Next: Oklahoma will be in town Wednesday at 7. ESPN2 will have the telecast.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com