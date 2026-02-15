Tennessee baseball capped an impressive opening weekend with a doubleheader sweep of Nicholls on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Volunteers won by 5-1 and 12-2.

Sophomore outfielder Blaine Brown was the standout of the day, going a combined 6-for-11 with six runs scored, three home runs, a double and five RBIs.

Landon Mack was the winning pitcher in the opener. He gave up four hits and one run in six innings.

Virginia transfer Evan Blanco had nine strikeouts in his pitching debut of five shutout innings in the second game.

Josh Elander’s first game as head coach was an emphatic 10-0 run-rule victory on Friday evening in front of a record crowd of 6,977.

The Vols hit three home runs and five doubles while holding the Colonels to just two hits. Sophomore right-hander Tegan Kuhns was the winning pitcher. He struck out eight in 6.2 innings.

Tennessee’s Tuesday home foe is UNC Asheville. Game time is 4 p.m.

Compiled from items from UT sports information