Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will hold its annual Pack the Bag fundraiser Feb. 12-23 to benefit its Food for Kids program. The campaign aims to support weekly meals for 15,458 students who may miss meals outside of school.

Food for Kids partners with more than 300 public schools to send nutritious, kid-friendly food home. Every child receives 4 complete meals, 4 snacks, and 1 glass of milk each week. That’s 9 total items to help cover breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, as well as snacks. A gift of $140 sponsors a child for the entire school year.

“No child should have to wonder where their next meal will come from, and our Pack the Bag campaign is a powerful reminder of the impact community care can have on students in our 18-county service area,” said Elaine Streno, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

Second Harvest raises funds for the Food for Kids Program year-round. Learn more about the program and our Pack the Bag campaign at SecondHarvestETN.org/pack-the-bag/.

