Spring is here! Time to roll up our sleeves and scratch the dirt! Spruce up your decorative plantings …

The Holston Hills Garden Club will host its 10th Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 3, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Community Park, corner of Chilhowee Drive and Holston Hills Road (across from the Holston Hills golf course). Neighbors have been busy digging, dividing and potting plants and trees, along with gathering gardening tools and outdoor decor for the 1-day sale.

We know you are eager to get planting now that the threat of frost has passed. So, come to Holston Hills and examine the wide variety of flowers, ferns, daffodils, veggies, shrubs and other plants, as well as potted arrangements, wall hangings, wrought iron pieces, garden accents and white elephant wonders seeking a new home. Our resident bakers have been firing up their ovens to prepare homemade cakes and goodies, to be served with beverages for browsers, or enjoyed later at home. This year face painting and rock painting are being introduced for the children.

So, stop by and enjoy coffee and home-baked goodies while you shop, and give the kiddos some art fun. There’s something to please the whole family, as you peruse the plantings and colorful grounds of the park, and meet some of our gracious volunteer hosts. Mark the calendar: This Saturday May 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event will include information about gardening from our knowledgeable members and advice from local tree guru, Terry Raby, whose Airtech Tools business supplies planting, treatment and pruning tools that reduce labor and assist in nurturing trees.

Free parking is available on the side roads surrounding this pocket park. Small wagons and brute muscle power will be available to help you load your car.

The Holston Hills Garden Club (part of Holston’s Community Club) dates back to 1937. The club plans to use proceeds from the Garden Sale to improve the Park structures and surrounding plantings.

Nick Della Volpe is a lawyer, a gardener and a former member of Knoxville City Council.

