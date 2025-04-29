Debi Hinson learned resilience, compassion and determination from her mother who as a single mother cared for Debi and two siblings including one with special needs.

Originally from Germany, she moved to Tennessee after previously living in South Florida when she and her husband took a huge leap of faith.

Exemplifying her belief in Proverbs 3:5 that tells us to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding,” Debi and her husband sold their business and moved to Sevierville with their two children, despite having no jobs, friends or family in the area.

That move was in 2001. They did get jobs and Debi’s career pursuits led her to FirstBank in 2014, where she serves as the financial center manager and where she plans to continue to grow and excel until retirement.

Debi also enjoys running and community service, which align with another of her favorite quotes: “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today, for you do not know what tomorrow holds.”

She began long distance running in 2008. She has completed the Knoxville Covenant Health full marathon, multiple 5K, 10K, 15K races and half marathons in 16 different states with a goal to complete a half marathon in all 50 states.

Debi loves volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, where she has assisted with several home and playhouse builds.

Debi Hinson’s journey reflects her strength, adaptability and dedication to making a positive impact – both in her community and personal life.

