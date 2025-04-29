Lakisha Johnson’s heart for the children is expanding her mission to provide comfort to children with a teddy bear or stuffed animal. Her recent campaign provided hundreds of stuffed animals to both the Knox and Anderson counties Children’s Services for children removed from their homes. As her story shares, Lakisha remembers receiving a teddy bear when she was that child.

Lakisha is continuing to spread this comfort to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House. She says, “God had put it on my heart to bless children with teddy bears at Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House as the children there are fighting for health, so maybe a teddy bear will bring them a smile at this hardest time of their life.”

Donations may be brought to the office of Fountain City Presbyterian Church, 500 Hotel Road, 37918, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

