How are you staying warm this frigid winter? How much will you pay for comfort when the bill comes?

Of course, beefing up insulation and stopping air leaks are good ways to get cozier while saving on your electric bill. This KnoxTNToday pre-winter article touched on several of those ideas. If you can’t get to these, you might find a few other, low-cost hacks to improve the way you stay warm.

Check to see that all HVAC vents are open and not blocked. This simple housekeeping inspection could ensure that furniture, blankets or toys are not keeping warm air from circulating in your home.

Change your HVAC filters to improve efficiency. This is a relatively low-cost item from any home improvement store that you can install yourself once you measure the filter dimensions. Heating and air professionals will remind you to change filters often to keep the system running smoothly. The US General Services Administration notes that filter replacement relates to how well HVAC systems work.

Burning wood in your fireplace for the first time? For safety, the chimney should have been inspected and probably cleaned by a chimney sweep. A bird’s nest or built-up creosote could be a fire hazard. A carbon monoxide detector is a good safety addition for this or other ways indoor air could be jeopardized. See more heating safety tips from the City of Knoxville.

If you have solar photovoltaics, check that communication systems, such as cellular or Wi-Fi, are up and running for your PV system. This enables you to monitor accurate information about how the system is working in all seasons.

Trouble paying your next utility bill? You may be able to work out something with your local utility. Knoxville Utilities Board lists contact information here for resources.

Anne Brock-Rankin is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, a renewable energy company based in Knoxville. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com.

