Wallace Real Estate, East Tennessee’s leading independent real estate brokerage, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office: Wallace Twin Lakes, located at 105 N. A Street in Lenoir City, Tennessee. This new location, named for its nearness to Fort Loudoun and Tellico Lakes, strengthens the company’s presence in the Tennessee River Valley and affirms its commitment to serving clients throughout Loudon County and surrounding areas.

The office will be led by Tyler Letner, a proud East Tennessee native who has built his real estate career on the principles of integrity, transparency, and service. In addition to his time spent as a Realtor®, Letner has extensive experience in financial management, strategic planning and high-level negotiations. This background enables him to lead his office with professionalism, precision, and a data-driven mindset.

“As I take on this new role, I am excited to build a culture of collaboration, excellence, and client-first service,” said Letner, Principal Broker for Wallace Twin Lakes. “This reflects both my own personal values and Wallace Real Estate’s legacy of trust.”

“This is an exciting time for Wallace Real Estate, as we celebrate our brokerage’s 90th year in 2026,” said Wallace CEO Andrew McGranaghan. “Since our founding, Wallace has earned the trust of generations of home buyers and sellers. With this new location, we expand our personalized service and innovative support systems into one of the region’s most popular destinations for those relocating to the area.”

A Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting was held on Thursday, February 5th, offering the community, as well as Wallace’s partner, The Loudon County Chamber, and local real estate professionals the opportunity to celebrate the launch of the new office.

As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Wallace Real Estate combines deep local roots with a global referral network, which offers clients trusted service around East Tennessee and beyond.

For more information, visit https://wallacetwinlakes.com/ .

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

