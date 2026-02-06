Four Southern White Rhinos, Mylo, Ranger, Gus, and Liam, enjoyed a snow day at Zoo Knoxville. Mylo and Ranger are accustomed to warmer climates, while Gus and Liam come from northern regions and are more familiar with colder weather. It was fun to observe how each pair interacted with the snow, from cautious curiosity to confident exploration.

Video captured today shows the rhinos enjoying the snowy conditions in their own ways before heading back indoors to warm up.

Animal Care During Cold Weather

At Zoo Knoxville, even if the zoo closes due to severe weather, essential personnel are always on site to care for the animals.

When it comes to snow and cold temperatures, Zoo Knoxville practices Choice and Control, which means animals are given the option to go outside and experience the elements or remain indoors where it is warm. All animals have access to heated indoor barns and habitats, and no animal is ever forced to be outside. If an animal is seen in the snow, it is because they have chosen to be there.

Many species thrive in colder temperatures. Otters have dense fur that keeps them warm even while swimming in cold water, and red pandas are native to the snowy foothills of the Himalayas. Even animals accustomed to warmer climates, such as rhinos and tigers, may choose to explore snow for short periods — similar to people stepping outside briefly before returning indoors to warm up.

It is important to note that snow and extreme cold are not the same. If temperatures become unsafe, animals remain indoors for their protection. The safety of Zoo Knoxville’s animals, staff, and guests is always the top priority, and the zoo prepares for severe weather year-round.

