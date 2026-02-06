Get game-day ready with the Food City Wing Bucket Event! We’re serving up fresh, hot wings all weekend long—perfect for your big game plans.

Event Times (All Food City Locations):

Friday: 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Stop by your local Food City and grab delicious bone-in or boneless wings, hot and ready to go.

Whether you’re hosting a crowd or just craving bold flavor, our wing buckets make it easy to score big on taste.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville division.

