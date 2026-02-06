If you love to garden but don’t have the land, the Hardin Valley Event Center is planning a community garden. If you would like to participate in the shared garden OR have your own spot, please attend the INFORMATION MEETING on Saturday, 02/14/26 @ 11:00 am. The meeting will be hosted in the HUB building adjacent to the Pavilion (during the winter market).

If you would like an event reminder, join via this link: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14TMLqnMvzG/

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.