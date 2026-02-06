Heading out with me to the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show – Knoxville Convention Center this weekend, February 6 – 8, multiple times.

A stroll through the House & Garden Show could inspire your spring refurbishment, as this annual convention features 200 vendors, most of whom are local artisans and makers, and 10,000 square feet of garden accessories and appliances.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for children ages 12 and under.

